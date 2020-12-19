Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Ched Evans scored 37 goals in 99 appearances for Fleetwood

Wales international Ched Evans is leaving Fleetwood Town because of "discipline and behaviour" issues, says manager Joey Barton.

The 31-year-old, who joined on a permanent deal in 2019 following a loan spell, was not part of the squad for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wigan.

Barton told BBC Radio Lancashire: "There's been multiple infractions.

"We always try to give a bit of leeway but it's just run its course. There has to be a change of scenery for him."

Barton said he liked and respected Evans, but felt "it's got to the point where you have to act if someone keeps crossing the line".

"What has happened will stay in our dressing room," Barton added. "It's nothing major, it's just a number of things that have gone on recently.

"He's no longer with us and he'll leave the building due to his discipline and his behaviour."