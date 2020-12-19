Last updated on .From the section Watford

Watford have sacked head coach Vladimir Ivic after four months in the role.

The Hornets, who have won nine of their 20 Championship games this season under Ivic, are fifth in the table, four points off second-placed Bournemouth and nine off leaders Norwich.

The 43-year-old signed a one-year deal in August, succeeding Nigel Pearson who was sacked shortly before the club were relegated from the Premier League.

It means Watford are looking for a fifth manager in just over a year.

The Serb's sacking came after his side were beaten 2-0 at mid-table Huddersfield Town on Saturday -just their second defeat in 11 games - a spell in which they have also had four draws.

Ivic rested club captain Troy Deeney for the match, despite scoring in Watford's last three games.

Deeney was on the bench but Ivic said that he did not use him as a substitute, even when his side were losing, because of a "discipline issue".

Yet another managerial change at Vicarage Road

Watford are now looking for their fifth main charge since the start of last season.

Javi Gracia was replaced in September 2019 by former boss Quique Sanchez Flores.

With the club still at the bottom of the Premier League, Flores then lost his job after just two wins in 12 games after which Nigel Pearson took over in December.

He turned Watford's fortunes around and got them out of the relegation zone, as well as inflicting the first league defeat on eventual runaway champions Liverpool, 3-0 at Vicarage Road on 29 February, just before the Coronavirus lockdown.

But Pearson was sacked after losing 3-1 at West Ham with the club still three points above the drop with two games to go.

Under caretaker manager Hayden Mullins, the Hornets then lost their last two games, to be relegated back to the Championship after five seasons in the top flight.

In a short statement the club confirmed Ivic's departure and that of his coaching team.

"The Hornets thank Ivic and his staff for their efforts this season," the statement added. "We wish them well for future success elsewhere."