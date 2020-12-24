Leeds United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dwight McNeil has appeared in Burnley's last 71 Premier League matches

TEAM NEWS

Leeds will assess captain Liam Cooper after he suffered an abdominal strain at Manchester United at the weekend.

Fellow centre-back Robin Koch remains sidelined but Diego Llorente is back in training after injury and may feature.

Burnley midfielders Dwight McNeil and Robbie Brady will be monitored after suffering respective groin and hamstring problems against Wolves.

Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are not expected to be involved despite stepping up their training this week.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The teams have not met in the English top flight since the 1975-76 season, when Leeds won both encounters.

Burnley are unbeaten in the last four league contests, winning three times and drawing once.

Leeds United

Leeds have lost five of their previous eight league games, winning twice and drawing once.

There have been 22 goals scored in Leeds' past four fixtures - over five per game.

The Whites' are the only club to have both attempted and faced over 200 Premier League shots this term.

Only matches involving champions Liverpool have produced more goals that the 54 registered in Leeds' games.

The Whites have conceded a league-high 30 goals.

They are unbeaten against sides currently below them in the table (prior to Boxing Day's fixtures), winning twice and drawing once.

Leeds' top scorer Patrick Bamford made six Premier League substitute appearances for Burnley in 2016-17.

Burnley