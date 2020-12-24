Premier League
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives instructions to forward Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored twice at Crystal Palace after coming on as a substitute

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will monitor the fitness of James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri, but this game comes too soon for fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Top scorer Mohamed Salah is set to return to the starting line-up after beginning on the bench last weekend.

West Brom are without captain Jake Livermore, who starts a three-game ban following his red card against Aston Villa.

Matheus Pereira returns after missing the defeat by Villa through suspension.

Sam Allardyce was the last visiting manager to win a Premier League game at Anfield
Liverpool are unbeaten in 66 home league matches since losing to Allardyce's Crystal Palace in April 2017

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Five of the last seven league meetings have ended in draws.
  • Liverpool have won just four of their last 13 top-flight matches against the Baggies (D6, L3).

Liverpool

  • The Reds have won all seven of their home league games this season, at least three more than any other top-flight side.
  • This month's 1-1 draw at Fulham ended Liverpool's run of 18 consecutive league victories against newly-promoted opposition, although under Jurgen Klopp they have won all 14 such games at Anfield.
  • Their last home defeat against top-flight newcomers was a 2-1 loss to Blackpool on 3 October 2010.
  • Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 15 goals in 10 Premier League appearances against newly-promoted teams, scoring nine goals and assisting six.
  • Roberto Firmino has scored three goals in Liverpool's last two Premier League matches, as many as in his previous 27 appearances.

West Bromwich Albion

  • The Baggies have lost 29 of their last 34 top-flight matches against the reigning champions (W2, D3).
  • They have only won one of their previous 17 Premier League games against teams starting the day top (D4, L12), with that solitary victory coming on 18 May 2015 against a Chelsea team who had clinched the title two weeks earlier.
  • West Brom have taken seven points from their opening 14 fixtures - no team with fewer than eight points after 15 Premier League matches has avoided relegation.
  • Sam Allardyce earned just two points in his first 12 league games as a manager away to Liverpool, but he is unbeaten in his last three matches at Anfield (W1, D2).

