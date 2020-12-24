Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored twice at Crystal Palace after coming on as a substitute

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will monitor the fitness of James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri, but this game comes too soon for fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Top scorer Mohamed Salah is set to return to the starting line-up after beginning on the bench last weekend.

West Brom are without captain Jake Livermore, who starts a three-game ban following his red card against Aston Villa.

Matheus Pereira returns after missing the defeat by Villa through suspension.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 66 home league matches since losing to Allardyce's Crystal Palace in April 2017

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Five of the last seven league meetings have ended in draws.

Liverpool have won just four of their last 13 top-flight matches against the Baggies (D6, L3).

Liverpool

The Reds have won all seven of their home league games this season, at least three more than any other top-flight side.

This month's 1-1 draw at Fulham ended Liverpool's run of 18 consecutive league victories against newly-promoted opposition, although under Jurgen Klopp they have won all 14 such games at Anfield.

Their last home defeat against top-flight newcomers was a 2-1 loss to Blackpool on 3 October 2010.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 15 goals in 10 Premier League appearances against newly-promoted teams, scoring nine goals and assisting six.

Roberto Firmino has scored three goals in Liverpool's last two Premier League matches, as many as in his previous 27 appearances.

West Bromwich Albion