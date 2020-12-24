West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

TEAM NEWS
West Ham forward Michail Antonio, who hasn't played in December because of a hamstring injury, will be assessed ahead of the game.
Midfielder Manuel Lanzini could return after missing the Chelsea defeat on Monday with a hamstring strain.
Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, who missed the draw with Sheffield United, has not yet recovered from a minor hamstring problem.
But the Seagulls have no new injuries ahead of the busy Christmas period.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The last three meetings between the sides have all been draws.
- West Ham haven't beaten Brighton in any of the last six meetings (D3, L2), with a 6-0 Championship win in 2012 their most recent victory.
- The last two meetings at West Ham have produced a total of 10 goals.
- Brighton have scored eight Premier League goals at the London Stadium, their highest number of goals at an away ground.
West Ham
- Victory would give West Ham their highest points tally after 15 fixtures of a Premier League campaign since 2014-15.
- In their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Monday, West Ham failed to register a single shot on target for the first time in a Premier League game this season.
- The Hammers have hit the woodwork nine times this season, more than any other top-flight team.
- West Ham manager David Moyes' last win over Brighton came in January 2002, with Preston North End in the FA Cup.
- Winger Robert Snodgrass has scored five goals and had three assists in 10 appearances against Brighton in all competitions.
- Jarrod Bowen has been substituted 13 times in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.
Brighton
- Brighton have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games (D6, L5).
- But their last four Premier League victories - two of which have been this season - have come away from home.
- Danny Welbeck has scored four goals in all competitions against West Ham.
- Welbeck is aiming to score in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since February 2016.
- Leandro Trossard has hit the woodwork four times, more than any other player in the Premier League this season.