West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on

West Ham's Michail Antonio is back in training after a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Michail Antonio, who hasn't played in December because of a hamstring injury, will be assessed ahead of the game.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini could return after missing the Chelsea defeat on Monday with a hamstring strain.

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, who missed the draw with Sheffield United, has not yet recovered from a minor hamstring problem.

But the Seagulls have no new injuries ahead of the busy Christmas period.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The last three meetings between the sides have all been draws.

West Ham haven't beaten Brighton in any of the last six meetings (D3, L2), with a 6-0 Championship win in 2012 their most recent victory.

The last two meetings at West Ham have produced a total of 10 goals.

Brighton have scored eight Premier League goals at the London Stadium, their highest number of goals at an away ground.

West Ham

Victory would give West Ham their highest points tally after 15 fixtures of a Premier League campaign since 2014-15.

In their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Monday, West Ham failed to register a single shot on target for the first time in a Premier League game this season.

The Hammers have hit the woodwork nine times this season, more than any other top-flight team.

West Ham manager David Moyes' last win over Brighton came in January 2002, with Preston North End in the FA Cup.

Winger Robert Snodgrass has scored five goals and had three assists in 10 appearances against Brighton in all competitions.

Jarrod Bowen has been substituted 13 times in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.

Brighton