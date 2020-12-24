Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves are likely to be without midfielder Leander Dendoncker

TEAM NEWS

Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who was injured against Chelsea and missed Monday's defeat at Burnley, is a major doubt for this game.

Defender Jonny and forward Raul Jimenez remain long-term injury absentees.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is set to shuffle his pack after making seven changes for Wednesday's EFL Cup win.

Giovani Lo Celso is out with a hamstring injury but Tanguy Ndombele is fit despite not making the squad for the midweek trip to Stoke.

Defender Japhet Tanganga is out until the new year with a shoulder problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Five of the last six meetings have been won by the away side, with Tottenham's 3-1 win in 2010 the last victory earned by the home team.

Spurs have won their last three league games away to Wolves, scoring at least twice each time.

Wolves twice came from behind to win 3-2 at Spurs in the most recent meeting in March.

Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost three of their last four league matches.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have won 17 of their 19 Premier League home games when scoring the first goal, drawing the other two.

After four clean sheets in their first seven league fixtures of the season, Wolves have conceded in all of their last seven.

Wolves have scored just three goals from set-pieces in this season's Premier League - prior to the latest round of fixtures, only Burnley had scored fewer.

Since their return to the top flight, Wolves have averaged just 0.7 goals per Premier League match without Raul Jimenez in the starting line-up, compared to 1.3 per game when he starts.

This match comes a year to day since Adama Traore scored his last Premier League goal. He has failed to score or assist in any of his last 21 top-flight appearances.

Tottenham