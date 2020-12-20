Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Joe Allen has won 56 caps for Wales

Wales midfielder Joe Allen is set to play for the first time in nine months after his ruptured Achilles tendon.

Allen, who was hurt in a Championship win over Hull on 7 March, will play for Stoke's under-23s in a Premier League 2 match against West Brom on Monday.

"Joe will play for the 23s on Monday - he'll get some minutes," Stoke boss Michael O'Neill confirmed.

"We've got to give him time. Hopefully this will be the final part of his build-up."

Allen's return will also provide a big boost to Wales before the European Championships.

"We're not going to throw him straight back in and see the Joe Allen that we know, although we don't think that's far away," O'Neill added.