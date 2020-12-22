Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Captain Marissa Callaghan helped NI to a 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands earlier this month to seal their play-off place

A new documentary investigating the history of women's football in Northern Ireland will be broadcast on Radio Ulster on Boxing Day.

Entitled Girls with Goals: A History of Women's Football in Northern Ireland, the programme will be presented by Nicola McCarthy.

The documentary goes back to Boxing Day 1917, when 20,000 fans packed into Grosvenor Park in Belfast to watch a women's match between the North of Ireland Ladies and the Tyneside Ladies.

From there, it examines the forgotten players of the women's game and how the English ban of women's football in 1921 impacted Northern Ireland.

A journey through the years hears how the Northern Ireland Women's Football Association was started in the 1970s, and how the current Northern Ireland women's team is making history.

Today's side, managed by Kenny Shiels, have just reached a play-off for a major final for the first time by winning their last four Euro 2022 qualifying matches. They will take part in the play-offs next Spring with the opportunity to reach a major finals for the first time.

Girls with Goals will have contributions from Sue O'Neill, former NI international and ex-chairwoman of the Northern Ireland Women's Football Association, while women's football expert Steve Bolton reflects on Molly Seaton, the famous Belfast player from the 1930s.

Other guests include Alfie Wylie, former NI women's manager and now head of women's elite performance at the Irish FA, actress Tara Lynne O'Neill, who has written a play about players from 1917-1921, and Valerie Beattie, whose mother Betsy McGurk played in the 1920s and 1930s.

Shiels and current captain Marissa Callaghan help bring the story up to date as the programme looks ahead to the Euro play-offs.

Girls with Goals: A History of Women's Football in Northern Ireland will be broadcast at 18:00 GMT on Radio Ulster on Boxing Day.