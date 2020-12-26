Davy McDaid has been a key player in Larne's surge to the top of the league

In a season already like no other, the absence of the traditional festive football fixtures is another stark reminder to everyone involved in Irish League football of the impact Covid-19 is having on the sport.

Until the new lockdown measures were announced last week, the traditional Boxing Day derbies were in the calendar along with a full programme of Irish Premiership fixtures three days later.

The current restrictions, however, mean that, with most teams having played 10 or 11 matches, the next ball kicked in the top tier of Northern Ireland football will be on 2 January.

It means an unexpected lull in the season and a juncture at which we thought we could take a step back and reflect on some of the key talking points of the season so far.

Leaders Larne loving life

Larne defeat Linfield at Inver Park

It's been unbeaten Larne's season so far, no doubt about that.

A point ahead of champions Linfield with a game in hand - and the County Antrim Shield already resting in the Inver Park trophy cabinet - their campaign could probably not be going much better.

Having flattered to deceive slightly in the opening five months of their return to the top flight last season, Tiernan Lynch's side were coming on strong in the weeks leading up to the coronavirus outbreak in March, and have picked up where they left off this campaign.

With eight victories and two draws from their 10 games - including a hugely significant 3-1 win over the Blues on their last outing - Larne are benefitting from the evergreen Marty Donnelly pulling the strings, the crafty Davy McDaid leading the line superbly and John Herron discovering the form that Glentoran fans had hoped to see last season.

Despite Lynch's media soundings and owner Kenny Bruce's good-humoured social media posts, Larne are very much in a the title race and how they handle the pressure that comes with that will be interesting.

Linfield will be strengthened by the return of Joel Cooper on loan in January, while Stephen Baxter's Crusaders are flying under the radar somewhat, five points behind the leaders in third.

From cup cheer to Premiership pain for Glentoran

Jimmy Callacher's late goal denies Glentoran victory at Windsor Park

When Glentoran lifted the Irish Cup at Windsor Park on 31 July, many were predicting that it would herald a return to a trophy-winning era for a club that had suffered a lot in the previous decade.

On their next trip to the national stadium almost four months later, however, the east Belfast side went into their Big Two meeting sitting bottom of the Irish Premiership table, with the fact Linfield were top just adding to the chastening experience for their fans.

While Mick McDermott's men came close to winning before drawing 3-3, they have won just twice in 10 league outings and, in ninth position, are no less than 15 points behind leaders Larne.

Despite a lot of money being spent on a number of high-profile signings, the team has failed to gel so far and had the added disappointment of a Co Antrim Shield final loss to Larne, when McDermott faced criticism for making eight changes to his line-up having strongly criticised the date and venue of the match.

Oval fans will be hoping the recent addition of Rhys Marshall to the squad will help improve results but, along with Coleraine and Cliftonville, the Glens' league form so far has fallen vastly short of expectation levels.

What happened to the second tightest title race in Europe?

Oran Kearney's Coleraine have four wins from 10 league matches

At the start of February, there were only four points between leaders Linfield and Cliftonville in fifth place, meaning the Irish Premiership sat second behind only Armenia as the tightest title race amongst Europe's 55 leading leagues.

Any one of the top five - which also included Glentoran, Crusaders and Coleraine - could have had genuine title aspirations with what we thought then was two and a half months to play of the 2019-20 season.

However, the current gap between Larne at the top (26 points) and the fifth-placed Reds is much wider at 13 points. Glenavon in sixth and the Bannsiders in seventh are on also on 13 points. There are four between Cliftonville and fourth-placed Ballymena, and a further four up to the Crues in third place.

That is down largely to the Glens, the Reds and Coleraine underperforming, of course, and if NI's top flight title race is to resume the competitive nature that it had last season, these three teams will have to start collecting points soon.

Ballymena bouncing back

Northern Ireland international Shay McCartan has made an impact with Ballymena United

After running Linfield so close for the league title in 2018-19, Ballymena United had a bitterly disappointing Premiership performance last season, dropping eight places to 10th when the season was curtailed.

However, lifted no doubt by running the Glens so close in the Irish Cup final and manager David Jeffrey's shrewdness in the transfer market, the Sky Blues have been quietly restoring their reputation in their opening 11 matches.

Inspired by the surprise summer arrival of talented former Northern Ireland international Shay McCartan, five wins and two draws have propelled them to fourth place at the enforced break.

While Jeffrey might not describe his team's showing as over-performing, that term would be more commonly accepted as an accurate description of the season so far for Warrenpoint Town, who finished in the bottom two in March.

Many people's tips for relegation this term, the side that only avoided having to face a play-off last season because of the abrupt ending are currently a point above the Glens in eighth place, having won three and drawn three under the clever leadership of Barry Gray.

Carrick lagging in race to avoid the drop

Carrick manager Currie has spoken of the challenges his side face in competing against clubs that are training full-time

While not attracting as much attention as their East Antrim neighbours Larne, with whom they came up, Carrick Rangers won a lot of admirers on their return to the top flight last season.

A well-marshalled and energetic side under Niall Currie, they were never in danger of dropping back down as they secured an eighth-placed finish.

It has been far from as upbeat a tale for them this time out, though, as they sit bottom of the table on four points. Coronavirus has caused three of their matches to be postponed, meaning their supporters will take heart from being just four points adrift from Dungannon Swifts having played three games less than them.

The Swifts themselves have failed to gather any momentum, while newly-promoted Portadown's young squad have shown their talent as they sit level on points with Dungannon, but having played two games less.

Carrick manager Currie has promised to make new signings in January and it remains to be seen whether Matthew Tipton or Kris Lindsay will add to their squad for what could become a congested league table at the bottom.