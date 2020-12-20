Italian Serie A
Rafael Leao: AC Milan forward scores fastest goal in Serie A history

Rafael Leao's sixth-second strike was his third Serie A goal for AC Milan this season
Rafael Leao's record-breaking moment was his third Serie A goal for AC Milan this season

Rafael Leao scored the fastest goal in Serie A history as AC Milan netted after just six seconds of their game at Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Portuguese forward, 21, took Hakan Calhanoglu's pass in his stride to stroke the league leaders ahead virtually from the kick-off.

Leao's goal beat the record of 8.9 seconds set by Piacenza's Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina on 2 December 2001.

Milan were a point clear of city rivals Inter at the top going into the game.

Belgium midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers added a second midway through the first half to double Milan's lead against their sixth-placed hosts.

Shane Long's goal for Southampton against Watford on 23 April 2019 is the fastest strike in Premier League history at 7.69 seconds.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

  • 47Consigli
  • 22ToljanSubstituted forMüldürat 61'minutes
  • 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 31Ferrari
  • 6Oliveira da SilvaSubstituted forKyriakopoulosat 45'minutes
  • 68Bourabia
  • 8Lopez
  • 25BerardiBooked at 65mins
  • 23TraoreSubstituted forObiangat 86'minutes
  • 10DjuricicSubstituted forBogaat 57'minutes
  • 92DefrelSubstituted forCaputoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Magnanelli
  • 5Ayhan
  • 7Boga
  • 9Caputo
  • 13Peluso
  • 14Obiang
  • 17Müldür
  • 18Raspadori
  • 21Chiriches
  • 27Haraslin
  • 56Pegolo
  • 77Kyriakopoulos

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 71mins
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 88mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forKrunicat 45'minutes
  • 79KessiéBooked at 61mins
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 79'minutes
  • 21DíazSubstituted forHaugeat 57'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forMaldiniat 87'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 14Conti
  • 15Hauge
  • 22Musacchio
  • 27Maldini
  • 29Colombo
  • 33Krunic
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Roback
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo).

  4. Post update

    Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Maldini (Milan).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jens Petter Hauge (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.

  9. Post update

    Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Maldini (Milan).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Sassuolo 1, Milan 2. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Booking

    Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Daniel Maldini replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Pedro Obiang replaces Hamed Junior Traore.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo).

  19. Post update

    Rafael Leão (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.

