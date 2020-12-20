'Players are fighting for this club' - Robbie Neilson

Hearts have discovered a spirit they didn't have a year ago says manager Robbie Neilson after they took Celtic all the way in the Scottish Cup final.

The Scottish Championship side fought back from 2-0 and then from 3-2 down in extra time, before finally succumbing 4-3 on penalties.

And Neilson compared his men to the group who were relegated from the Premiership last season.

"It shows all these players are fighting for this club," said Neilson.

Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard had Celtic cruising by half-time, but Liam Boyce and Stephen Kingsley sent it into extra time. Leigh Griffiths restored the lead then Josh Ginnelly's goal led to penalties.

Celtic completed a historic first-ever quadruple treble when Kristoffer Ajer supplied the vital finish after Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard kept out spot-kicks from Kingsley and Craig Wighton.

"I thought we were absolutely outstanding," said Neilson. "To come back in the second half and then recover in the second half of extra-time was phenomenal.

"We looked at the teams that had beaten them and the only teams that had done that had played five at the back and three in the middle to try and shut them off, so we did that. Even in the first half, but for a wondergoal and a penalty they didn't have anything else. So the game plan never really changed, it was just to be more aggressive, to get after them."

Hearts were relegated when last season's Premiership was called early, with Neilson returning to manage the club for a second time in summer - replacing Daniel Stendel.

"I wasn't here last year but I think if that happened last year they couldn't come back from that," said Neilson, whose side lead the Championship by three points with a game in hand.

"It shows we can compete against one of the top teams in Scotland. It shows we should be coming to Hampden regularly."