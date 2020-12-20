Last updated on .From the section Watford

Xisco Munoz played for four clubs in La Liga, and another two in the Spanish second tier

Watford are set to appoint Xisco Munoz as their new manager after the sacking of Vladimir Ivic.

Spaniard Xisco is currently the manager of Georgian top-flight side Dinamo Tbilisi.

The 40-year-old would become the Vicarage Road club's fifth manager in just over a year if he is appointed.

Ivic was sacked with Watford fifth in the Championship, four points off second-placed Bournemouth and nine behind leaders Norwich.

He had taken charge of the Hornets in August.

Watford's managerial changes

Javi Gracia was replaced in September 2019 by Quique Sanchez Flores, who was returning for a second spell in charge.

Flores lost his job after picking up just two wins in 12 matches, and with the club bottom of the Premier League, Nigel Pearson took over in December.

He pulled Watford out of the relegation zone, and they also inflicted a first league defeat of the season on eventual runaway champions Liverpool, 3-0 at Vicarage Road on 29 February.

But Pearson was sacked after losing 3-1 at West Ham with the club still three points above the drop with two games to go.

Under caretaker manager Hayden Mullins, the Hornets then lost their last two games, to be relegated back to the Championship after five seasons in the top flight.

Since Watford's Italian owners the Pozzo family, who also own Udinese and Granada, took control of the club in June 2012, there have been 13 changes of manager.