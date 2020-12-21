Last updated on .From the section Scottish

For just the second time since 1991, this year's Scottish Cup final was decided beyond 90 minutes.

Celtic won a pulsating showpiece in a penalty shootout over Hearts, with Kristoffer Ajer netting the decisive spot kick.

But, with extra time and penalties relatively rare in these fixtures, what can you remember about some of the dramatic encounters that could not be settled after 90 minutes?

Test your knowledge with our quiz.