Real Madrid beat Eibar to record a fourth straight La Liga win and keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.
Karim Benzema opened the scoring with his seventh league goal of the season and then set up Luka Modric as Real scored twice in the opening 13 minutes.
Captain Kike Garcia responded for Eibar with a spectacular curled finish from the edge of the box before half-time.
Both sides had chances in a hard-fought second half, but Lucas Vazquez sealed the points for Real in injury time.
Zinedine Zidane's side moved above second-placed Real Sociedad but have played two games more than leaders Atletico, with the city rivals level on points.
Atletico are away to Real Sociedad in a key game at the top on Tuesday, with Los Blancos facing Granada a day later.
It is now five wins in a row for Real in all competitions, but they were made to work hard against Eibar despite their early dominance.
The hosts stuck to their task despite Benzema's well-taken finish from Rodrygo's cross and Modric's second into the roof of the net from the Frenchman's cut-back, and were rewarded by Kike's wonderful goal after 28 minutes.
But Sergio Ramos produced an excellent tackle to prevent Eibar at one end, before Benzema played in Vazquez in the closing stages.
Line-ups
Eibar
- 1Dmitrovic
- 22Pozo
- 23ArbillaBooked at 43mins
- 3Bigas
- 24Rodrigues
- 14InuiSubstituted forLeónat 72'minutes
- 8DiopSubstituted forÁlvarezat 82'minutes
- 10Expósito
- 25Gil
- 12Muto
- 17KikeSubstituted forArietaleanizbeaskoaat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Álvarez
- 11Soares Alves
- 13Rodríguez
- 16Olabe
- 18García del Pozo
- 21León
- 29Dufur
- 32Arietaleanizbeaskoa
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 72'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 17Vázquez
- 9Benzema
- 25RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 18Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 21Ødegaard
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
