Spanish La Liga
EibarEibar1Real MadridReal Madrid3

Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid: Champions go level with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema celebrates his goal
Real Madrid led Eibar 2-0 after 13 minutes with Karim Benzema scoring the first

Real Madrid beat Eibar to record a fourth straight La Liga win and keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring with his seventh league goal of the season and then set up Luka Modric as Real scored twice in the opening 13 minutes.

Captain Kike Garcia responded for Eibar with a spectacular curled finish from the edge of the box before half-time.

Both sides had chances in a hard-fought second half, but Lucas Vazquez sealed the points for Real in injury time.

Zinedine Zidane's side moved above second-placed Real Sociedad but have played two games more than leaders Atletico, with the city rivals level on points.

Atletico are away to Real Sociedad in a key game at the top on Tuesday, with Los Blancos facing Granada a day later.

It is now five wins in a row for Real in all competitions, but they were made to work hard against Eibar despite their early dominance.

The hosts stuck to their task despite Benzema's well-taken finish from Rodrygo's cross and Modric's second into the roof of the net from the Frenchman's cut-back, and were rewarded by Kike's wonderful goal after 28 minutes.

But Sergio Ramos produced an excellent tackle to prevent Eibar at one end, before Benzema played in Vazquez in the closing stages.

Line-ups

Eibar

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 22Pozo
  • 23ArbillaBooked at 43mins
  • 3Bigas
  • 24Rodrigues
  • 14InuiSubstituted forLeónat 72'minutes
  • 8DiopSubstituted forÁlvarezat 82'minutes
  • 10Expósito
  • 25Gil
  • 12Muto
  • 17KikeSubstituted forArietaleanizbeaskoaat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Álvarez
  • 11Soares Alves
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 16Olabe
  • 18García del Pozo
  • 21León
  • 29Dufur
  • 32Arietaleanizbeaskoa

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 72'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 17Vázquez
  • 9Benzema
  • 25RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 18Jovic
  • 19Odriozola
  • 21Ødegaard
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamEibarAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eibar 1, Real Madrid 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eibar 1, Real Madrid 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Eibar 1, Real Madrid 3. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Bigas (Eibar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edu Expósito.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Unai Arietaleanizbeaskoa (Eibar).

  8. Post update

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Álvarez (Eibar).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Kévin Rodrigues (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Eibar. Pedro León tries a through ball, but Yoshinori Muto is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Eibar. Unai Arietaleanizbeaskoa replaces Kike García.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Eibar. Sergio Álvarez replaces Pape Diop.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Edu Expósito (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Eibar).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid129212451929
2Real Madrid1492325141129
3Real Sociedad1575325101526
4Villarreal146711913625
5Barcelona1363425141121
6Granada136341720-321
7Sevilla126241410420
8Celta Vigo145451920-119
9Cádiz145361119-818
10Ath Bilbao145271717017
11Getafe134451114-316
12Real Betis145181526-1116
13Valencia143652121015
14Eibar143651013-315
15Levante133551517-214
16Elche123541014-414
17Alavés143561116-514
18Real Valladolid143561521-614
19Huesca141851222-1011
20Osasuna133281121-1011
View full Spanish La Liga table

