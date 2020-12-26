Chelsea v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard criticised his team after their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Boxing Day

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has said he will make "six or seven changes", with Callum Hudson-Odoi set to make just a second Premier League start of the season.

Hakim Ziyech is back in contention following a thigh injury.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is suspended as a result of his sending off against Crystal Palace.

Loanee Ross Barkley is ineligible to face his parent club, while Trezeguet remains out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches against Aston Villa, including the last six in a row.

Villa have not won at Stamford Bridge since a 3-1 Premier League victory in December 2011. It is Villa's only away success in this fixture in 18 years.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League matches. However, they are unbeaten in six home games, winning four and drawing two.

Tammy Abraham's 85th-minute goal at Arsenal on Boxing Day was Chelsea's first shot on target in the match.

Abraham has scored 21 goals since the start of last season, more than double the tally of any other Chelsea player.

Jorginho has missed three of his last six penalties for the club, having scored his opening eight in all competitions.

Aston Villa