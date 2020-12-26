Crystal Palace v Leicester City

TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace are expected to make changes to the side beaten at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins and Jairo Riedewald are all pushing for recalls but Gary Cahill is again likely to miss out with a hamstring strain.
Leicester City are set to welcome back defender Caglar Soyuncu following a groin injury.
Cengiz Under is not expected to feature due to a hamstring issue, while Ricardo Pereira remains sidelined.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester City completed the league double over Crystal Palace last season by an aggregate score of 5-0.
- The Eagles have lost just one of the past four contests at Selhurst Park, winning twice and drawing once.
- There have been 27 goals scored in the last eight fixtures between the clubs.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace have won only five of their past 23 top-flight fixtures (D4, L14).
- The Eagles have gone 14 league games without a clean sheet since beating Southampton 1-0 at home on the opening weekend.
- They have failed to score in two of their past three home matches.
- Palace have taken just eight points from a possible 21 at Selhurst Park so far this term.
- The Eagles have scored just two first-half goals in total in their most recent seven matches.
- They have ended the year with a victory only once in 11 previous Premier League campaigns.
Leicester City
- Leicester have won three of their last five league matches, registering a draw and a loss in the other two.
- The Foxes have recorded seven victories in eight games against sides currently in the bottom half of the table.
- Leicester have taken 18 points from seven away fixtures, the second-highest tally in the division.
- They have scored a league-high 10 goals in the final 15 minutes of their fixtures.
- Harvey Barnes has scored seven goals in 20 games in all competitions this season, equalling his tally across 42 fixtures in the 2019-20 campaign.