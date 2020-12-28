FC Halifax Town v Altrincham

Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Altrincham 0. Luke Summerfield (FC Halifax Town) converts the penalty with a.
HalifaxFC Halifax Town1AltrinchamAltrincham0
Last updated on .From the section National League
Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Altrincham 0. Luke Summerfield (FC Halifax Town) converts the penalty with a.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|16
|12
|2
|2
|34
|12
|22
|38
|2
|Hartlepool
|16
|8
|3
|5
|23
|18
|5
|27
|3
|Sutton United
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|9
|26
|4
|Stockport
|13
|7
|2
|4
|20
|14
|6
|23
|5
|Notts County
|14
|7
|2
|5
|19
|13
|6
|23
|6
|Maidenhead United
|14
|7
|2
|5
|21
|21
|0
|23
|7
|Halifax
|16
|6
|4
|6
|25
|18
|7
|22
|8
|Bromley
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|17
|6
|22
|9
|Altrincham
|16
|6
|4
|6
|14
|15
|-1
|22
|10
|Woking
|15
|6
|3
|6
|20
|17
|3
|21
|11
|Wealdstone
|15
|6
|3
|6
|22
|30
|-8
|21
|12
|Wrexham
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|16
|1
|20
|13
|Eastleigh
|12
|5
|4
|3
|20
|14
|6
|19
|14
|Solihull Moors
|11
|6
|1
|4
|16
|11
|5
|19
|15
|Boreham Wood
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|10
|3
|18
|16
|Aldershot
|15
|5
|3
|7
|21
|20
|1
|18
|17
|Dag & Red
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|14
|-3
|18
|18
|Chesterfield
|13
|5
|1
|7
|24
|18
|6
|16
|19
|King's Lynn
|13
|4
|2
|7
|17
|30
|-13
|14
|20
|Yeovil
|13
|2
|5
|6
|13
|23
|-10
|11
|21
|Barnet
|13
|2
|3
|8
|11
|32
|-21
|9
|22
|Weymouth
|14
|2
|2
|10
|13
|24
|-11
|8
|23
|Dover
|10
|2
|0
|8
|6
|25
|-19
|6