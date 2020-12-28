National League
StockportStockport County2WrexhamWrexham0

Stockport County v Wrexham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Stockport

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Hogan
  • 17Southam-Hales
  • 14Kitching
  • 16Keane
  • 6Maynard
  • 18Croasdale
  • 15Stott
  • 9Bennett
  • 10Jennings
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 11Williams
  • 21Barnes
  • 22Gilmour
  • 26Britton

Wrexham

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 4Vassell
  • 22Kelleher
  • 5Pearson
  • 29Davies
  • 7Durrell
  • 6Harris
  • 8Young
  • 9Ponticelli
  • 39Thomas

Substitutes

  • 12Jarvis
  • 14Rutherford
  • 15Horsfield
  • 19Yussuf
  • 21Dibble
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 2, Wrexham 0. Jordan Keane (Stockport County).

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 1, Wrexham 0. Richie Bennett (Stockport County).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 28th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay16122235122338
2Hartlepool168352318527
3Sutton United138232314926
4Stockport137242014623
5Notts County147251913623
6Maidenhead United147252121023
7Halifax166462618822
8Bromley146442317622
9Altrincham166461416-222
10Woking156362017321
11Wealdstone156362230-821
12Wrexham146261716120
13Eastleigh125432014619
14Solihull Moors116141611519
15Boreham Wood125341310318
16Aldershot155372120118
17Dag & Red145361114-318
18Chesterfield135172418616
19King's Lynn134271730-1314
20Yeovil132561323-1011
21Barnet132381132-219
22Weymouth1422101325-128
23Dover10208625-196
View full National League table

Top Stories