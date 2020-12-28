Yeovil Town v Aldershot Town

Lawson D'Ath (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
YeovilYeovil Town1AldershotAldershot Town0
Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Aldershot Town 0. Courtney Duffus (Yeovil Town).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|16
|12
|2
|2
|35
|13
|22
|38
|2
|Hartlepool
|16
|8
|3
|5
|23
|18
|5
|27
|3
|Sutton United
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|9
|26
|4
|Stockport
|13
|7
|2
|4
|20
|14
|6
|23
|5
|Notts County
|14
|7
|2
|5
|19
|13
|6
|23
|6
|Maidenhead United
|14
|7
|2
|5
|21
|21
|0
|23
|7
|Halifax
|16
|6
|4
|6
|26
|19
|7
|22
|8
|Bromley
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|17
|6
|22
|9
|Altrincham
|16
|6
|4
|6
|15
|16
|-1
|22
|10
|Woking
|15
|6
|3
|6
|20
|17
|3
|21
|11
|Wealdstone
|15
|6
|3
|6
|22
|30
|-8
|21
|12
|Wrexham
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|16
|1
|20
|13
|Eastleigh
|12
|5
|4
|3
|20
|14
|6
|19
|14
|Solihull Moors
|11
|6
|1
|4
|16
|11
|5
|19
|15
|Boreham Wood
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|10
|3
|18
|16
|Aldershot
|15
|5
|3
|7
|21
|20
|1
|18
|17
|Dag & Red
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|14
|-3
|18
|18
|Chesterfield
|13
|5
|1
|7
|24
|18
|6
|16
|19
|King's Lynn
|13
|4
|2
|7
|17
|30
|-13
|14
|20
|Yeovil
|13
|2
|5
|6
|13
|23
|-10
|11
|21
|Barnet
|13
|2
|3
|8
|11
|32
|-21
|9
|22
|Weymouth
|14
|2
|2
|10
|14
|25
|-11
|8
|23
|Dover
|10
|2
|0
|8
|6
|25
|-19
|6