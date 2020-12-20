Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts striker Steven Naismith said he relished his battle with Celtic captain Scott Brown in the Scottish Cup final. (Scotsman) external-link

"I've been humiliated in a cup final against Hearts so I wanted to try and get revenge," said Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths after he scored at Hampden on Sunday, referring to the 5-1 defeat of Hibs in the 2012 final. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson absolved Stephen Kingsley and Craig Wighton of any blame for their penalty shoot-out misses and stated he was proud of all his players. (Herald) external-link

Scott Brown had to be held back by members of Celtic's coaching team after angry exchanges with Hearts players after the penalty shoot-out. (Sun) external-link

Steven Gerrard says the impact his substitutes made in the 3-1 win over Motherwell underlines why Rangers must keep investing in their squad. (Scotsman) external-link

Sacked Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell will be given the chance to return to his youth academy post at the club. (Sun) external-link