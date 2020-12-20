Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

Chesterfield sit 15th in the National League table with five wins from 13 games so far this season

Chesterfield have had three games called off and the club "placed in full isolation" after positive tests for coronavirus were returned by the National League side.

The identity of those who were found to have the virus has not been revealed.

The Spireites were due to travel to Solihull Moors on 26 December along with matches against Dover Athletic and King's Lynn Town.

Chesterfield's next game will be at home to Solihull on 2 January.

In a statement, the club said "it will not be possible to train, play fixtures or associate with anyone else" until 30 December.