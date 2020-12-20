Last updated on .From the section Ross County

John Hughes has been appointed as manager of Ross County.

He replaces Stuart Kettlewell, who was dismissed on Saturday after a 2-0 defeat by Hamilton left County four points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

Hughes' first game will be a visit to champions Celtic on Wednesday.

"John is a well-distinguished and well-known figure within the game and has very valuable experience in the Scottish Premiership," the club said.

Hughes was previously manager of County's Highland rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle, winning the Scottish Cup in 2015.

It is the 56-year-old's first role since he left Raith Rovers in May 2017 after three months in charge following their relegation to League One.

He has held past managerial roles at Falkirk, Hibernian, Livingston and Hartlepool United.

Kettlewell revealed his departure on Saturday in a BBC Scotland interview after a run of 10 league games without a win, eight of them defeats.