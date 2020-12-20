Last updated on .From the section Livingston

David Martindale has been confirmed as manager of Livingston until the end of the season.

Martindale had been in interim charge following the resignation of Gary Holt last month.

Livi have posted four wins from four under Martindale's guidance.

"I think we have seen over the last four games just how the players have responded to his leadership and management style," said Livi chief executive John Ward.

Holt left the club after 27 months in charge, with the club 10th at the time in the Scottish Premiership having picked up only one point in five games.

Since then, the West Lothian club have risen to seventh in the table and have reached the League Cup semi-final.

Ward had said earlier this month that Martindale, who was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in 2006 for organised crime offences, has proved he is a changed man since leaving prison.

And he revealed Martindale rejected an offer to become manager in 2018 for fear of bringing "embarrassment" to the club.

"I am on record saying that I wanted him to take the job the last time we recruited," said Ward.

Martindale told the Livingston website: "I spent a large part of my life growing up in Livingston and I can honestly say I will do everything in my power to continue to push, pull and cajole Livingston FC to keep on punching above our weight."