Former Plymouth Argyle captain Paul Wotton is in his second season as Truro City manager

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says his club has been "left in limbo" after the Southern Football League announced it would not resume matches until 2021.

Truro are fourth in Southern Premier League South, but have not played a league game since 27 October.

They are still playing in the FA Trophy and won 2-1 at Concord Rangers on Saturday to reach the third round for the first time in the club's history.

"It's a very frustrating time, we feel very hard done by," Wotton said.

"Last season we should have got promoted and the league null and voided it. This season, even if we start again on 9 January which is what they're kind of proposing, you're going to struggle to get the season finished.

"We're really in limbo as a football club at the minute and it's hard because we work really hard as a club."

Truro are the only team in their division subject to tier one Covid-19 restrictions, with the league stretching from Cornwall to Swindon and across to Gosport and Hendon - both of whom are in tier four.

The Southern League says they will not play any league fixtures until at least 9 January, although some of their clubs, such as Truro, are still involved in FA Trophy matches.

"As manager I'm the chief motivator as well, but I needed motivating because it's just another kick in the teeth all the time and it's really difficult to keep going," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"There's clubs that have voted to keep the postponement going, however they're playing friendlies, so that's hypocrisy of the highest level isn't it? They don't want to play league games but they're playing friendlies."

In a statement on the postponement of fixtures, the Southern Football League said it will "monitor the situation in line with the government review".

The statement continued: "In reaching this decision the board considered several factors such as the lack of income from secondary spend revenue, the reduced attendances at tier three clubs and more importantly, the duty of care the league has to players, club officials, volunteers and supporters during this current pandemic."