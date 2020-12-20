Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager not thinking of walking away from job

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments136

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arteta led Arsenal to victory in the FA Cup last season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has no plans to walk away from his job and feels he has the support of the club.

The Gunners have failed to win any of their past seven Premier League games, losing five and drawing two, as they have dropped to 15th in the table.

"I don't like to think about those steps [walking away] because then I will be thinking in a negative way and I cannot do that," said Arteta.

"At the moment, I have to try to be as positive as I can."

Arteta was speaking before Arsenal host Manchester City on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

"We're going through a lot of difficulties, the last thing we want to be thinking of is more problems coming up in the next few months. I'm not in that state of mind," he said.

"I know the responsibility that I have and why I am here. Everybody knows that from a few months ago, this wasn't going to be resolved really quickly. I think that's the consciousness of everybody at the club."

Arteta was appointed by the Gunners in December 2019 and led the club to winning last season's FA Cup.

However, his side have struggled this season and scored just three goals in their past seven league outings.

He insisted there was "unity" in the dressing room and the atmosphere is "as good as it can be when we are all hurting because results in the Premier League are hurting us".

The Spaniard added: "From within the club everything I am feeling is just support, encouragement and total confidence that we will get through this together.

"A club of this stature deserves the best and when it is not happening, everyone is going to question what is happening.

"I am the most responsible one in terms of results, so I have to accept that."

Arsenal players still have belief - Arteta

'You need fighters and you don't want any victims'

Arsenal go into the game with City on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Everton and without striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who has a calf injury.

Arteta says he does not read "all the comments" about his side and urged his players to do the same.

"If I started to read all the comments, whether they are positive or negative, it would drive me mad," he said.

"My suggestion to every player is exactly the same. All the time it happens with social media as well because you cannot control who is writing or what their intentions are, so it is a very dangerous thing to do."

Asked what he was like as a player when things weren't going his way, the former midfielder said: "I liked to look around me, whether it's the staff, coaches, players and I wanted to see fighters.

"Normally when that happens, you have two types of people: fighters and victims.

"You need fighters and you don't want any victims. Victims bring excuses, victims bring negativity and they start to blame anything that is happening around them or is not going their way.

"You need people who fight, people who contribute and people who are ready to give everything to the club in this moment."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

136 comments

  • You Arsenal fans must be so delighted to have got rid of Arsene Wenger and progressed - not! He was so loyal to you, won 3 FA Cups in 5 years which most other fans would give their right arms for and you turned on him. Enjoy your mediocrity!

    • SR from EG replied:
      I wonder what mediocracy you've enjoyed in the past There's a time when people have to move on are you suggesting that this woudn't have happened with Wenger don't forget the rot started many years earlier

  • The problem Arsenal have is that 2 of the teams below them (Fulham & Burnley) have improved over the last month whilst they have got worse.

    They aren't near a relegation battle, they're in one.

    • Safinator replied:
      Nonsense. You hope they are in one. I am a Man Utd fan, so I am not biased. There's absolutely no chance of Arsenal being relegated or being near relegated. They will finish in the top half of the table, 8th or 9th likely.

  • Arsenal get such an easy ride over Nicolas Pepe. I honestly think David Bellion back in the day was a better player. Danny Welbeck certainly was a better player. Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott are better. Arsenal paid £72m for Pepe and I had never even heard of him before he signed. It's just mind boggling. It's daft transfers like that which leave clubs and management open to such criticism.

    • StellaArtois Sr replied:
      Just because you hadn't heard of Pepe that validates your point does it. I take it then you must know every football player.
      Quite some achievement there.

  • Would you walk when there's a nice chunky pay-out waiting for you after you have been sacked ?

    • kennycanuck replied:
      Spot on.

  • Any manager that drops Ozil needs sacking to be fair. What a stupid mistake that was.

    • WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff replied:
      Eh. He should at least be available for selection, but he's not the answer to our problems, nowhere near. Last season, he played 18 games in the league. We won five of them and he scored once and made one assist. He was basically what Willian is right now, except in a slightly different position.

  • Do feel sorry for him, but the job is way to big for him. Next couple of games will decide his fate.

    • Brass Eye replied:
      Arteta might not be thinking of quitting Arsenal but the board might have other ideas on that.

  • hes got players who dont care about performing, players who obvioulsy are unable to understand what he wants and a board who will not give him much to spend now , pepe - disaster, auba - disaster since the new contract, lacazette - disaster, willian - disaster

    • Cod and Chips replied:
      David Luiz too.

  • Should have got Big Sam when you had the chance.

    • Scorpionwinger replied:
      big sam only takes on relegaton candidates where he thinks he has a chance of making his relegation escape bonus and a big tranfer pot with commissions

  • Stick with the manager and lose some of the players who are not giving it their best. Getting sent off or any form of losing your discipline does not constitute giving your best. This team has shown it is capable of producing results, so the question has to be: are they willing to fight for results?

  • Please don't quit... Give the guy a contact extension... He'll come good eventually.

  • He should think about it. Wenger never stepped away at the right time. Pepe is biggest flop ever.

  • Of course he's not going to walk away..... like all failed managers he will wait to be dismissed and receive millions in settlement of his remaining contract.

    But the sack is inevitable.

    He was supposed to have learned from Pep..... that being so he's an expert with the chequebook but has zero tactical knowledge !

    Not exactly suited to Arsenal then !!!

  • why would he walk when he'll gets millions when they sack him

  • Mikel Arteta keeps saying he needs time....will he be saying that when we're playing in the Championship? Top managers don't need time....look at Mourinho/Spurs, Ancelloti/Everton, Rodgers/Leicester....they've all made a big difference in a short space of time....it's because they are no-nonsense managers with no time for prima-donnas....very few of the Arsenal team would survive under them.

    • Greg replied:
      George,
      Jose & Carlo wouldn't tolerate any prima-donnas. The problem Arsenal have is that they appointed an assistant manager as manager. Who's got no experience as a manager. Just because you're at a great club and are great number 2 guarantees that you will be a great number 1. They should have gone for Carlo, but your loss is my teams gain. Footballs a funny old game. ;)

  • True fans support their team thru the good & bad times. Suck it up fellow gooners it’s our turn to go thru the wringer, hasn’t been for decades unlike most of the other teams hence the gloating. The squad needs a good clear out, add in some quality to go with the talented younger players. Arsenal have been dire since they switched to a back 4, players aren't good enough for that system & win

    • StellaArtois Sr replied:
      High and lows happen to every club. It took LFC 30 years to win the Premiership, they have bounced back. Man U were nowhere until Fergie took control. Look how up and down they are now. Arsenal had great times with Wenger but struggling now. It takes time to recover. However these days Managers don't get the time needed.
      Then there's Spurs hmm to young to remember there highs and I am nearly 60

  • there's a job going in Glasgow ( soon ) Arteta out of his league ( pun )

    • Smudgeroon74 replied:
      Is Steven Gerrard getting sacked soon?

  • The Black Knight in monty python springs to mind.

    • Cod and Chips replied:
      😂

  • I think we have been duped into believing that Arteta is more capable than he is - perhaps because of his immaculate persona or because of his tutelage under the demi-god Pep. His (or is it China's?) sidelining of the enigma Ozil might make sense if Arsenal were winning but, as things stand, it looks like pure folly. The joylessness in Arsenal's play must be a delight to all their rivals.

  • Arteta learned from the master.

    Problem is, he didn't learn from the master of football management. He learned from the master of throwing exorbitant amounts of cash around for marginal gains in performance... or going backwards, like he is this year.

    Sadly the lessons learnt from Chequebook Pep don't really apply when you have a stingy chairman. Clearly it's time for Tony Pulis.

  • Trouble is still thinks he’s at man city with their players. Like asking Vinny Jones to play it like maradonna.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC