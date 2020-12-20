Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Millwall's next two Championship fixtures have been postponed after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad.

The games at Bournemouth on Boxing Day and at home to Watford on 29 December have both been postponed.

The club has closed its Calmont Road training ground after an unspecified number of people within the first-team squad contracted coronavirus.

"This is a very regrettable but necessary move," Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh said.

"Throughout this entire pandemic the safety and welfare of our players, staff, fans and other stakeholders has been our main priority and it is with this in mind that we have closed the training ground and notified the EFL of the need to postpone the next two fixtures."

Those testing positive and their close contacts are now in self-isolation.

