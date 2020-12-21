Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City and England centre-half John Stones, 26, is set to land a contract extension after winning around City manager Pep Guardiola this season. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba has refused to sign a new contract with the European champions and can talk to other clubs from January. Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain are interested in signing the 28-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are interested in signing Valencia and Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, 24. (Mirror) external-link

Everton are preparing a new contract for France left-back Lucas Digne. Manchester City are among the clubs who want the 27-year-old. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United and Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United and Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 30, on loan. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain are planning to bid for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 27, with the Slovenia international keen for a new challenge. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones, 28, is a loan target for West Brom and Derby County. (Star) external-link

Manchester United want to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 19, from Independiente del Valle in January. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not expect to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window, despite Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero both missing the 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal will back Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, 38, in the January transfer market to avoid sliding into a relegation battle. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool and England Under-21s defender Rhys Williams, 19, will not be allowed to go out on loan. He was wanted by a host of Championship clubs, including play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough. (Sun) external-link

New West Brom boss Sam Allardyce criticised England midfielder Jake Livermore and hinted the 31-year-old could lose the club captaincy after his red card in the 3-0 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday. (Independent) external-link

Leicester are prepared to let English winger Demarai Gray, 24, leave the club in January with Tottenham, Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace interested. (90 min) external-link

Arsenal have opened contract talks with English defender Rob Holding, 25. His current deal runs until the summer of 2023, but the Gunners want to extend that. (Football Insider) external-link

Championship club Huddersfield are plotting an audacious move for Brazil Under-20s forward Lincoln, with Flamengo prepared to listen to offers for the 20-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has called for 'innovative' reforms to the format of the Champions League. (Independent) external-link

Newcastle and Wales defender Paul Dummett, 29, who made only his second appearance of 2020 on Saturday in the 1-1 draw with Fulham, feared he would have to retire because of persistent injury problems. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Championship side Barnsley have had a £500,000 bid accepted for Forest Green defender Liam Kitching, 21. (Football Insider) external-link

