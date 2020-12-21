Can you name the Wales team that last played Mexico?

Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales and Mexico drew 1-1 in their first ever meeting at the 1958 World Cup

Wales will host to Mexico in a friendly on Saturday, 27 March, their first home match of 2021.

They've met four times previously, but never in Wales.

The most recent meeting took place in Pasadena, California in May 2018, but can you name the Wales team that started that day's 0-0 draw?

Can you name the Wales team who started against Mexico in 2018? How to play Score: 0 / 11 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 11 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Players 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Give up!