Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales have never beaten Mexico, drawing twice and losing twice. The two nations first played in the 1958 World Cup

Wales will play a friendly against Mexico at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, 27 March 2021.

The game will be part of a triple-header of matches in between two qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales visit Belgium on Wednesday, 24 March before hosting the Czech Republic on Tuesday, 30 March.

The match against Mexico is set to be played behind closed doors because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Football Association of Wales says it will continue to follow Welsh government guidelines and supporters will be notified should arrangements change and tickets become available.

The meeting with Mexico will be the first time the two nations have played in Wales and the fifth match between the two countries, who last faced each other in May 2018 in a 0-0 draw in the United States.