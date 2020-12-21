Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

A further decision will be made on whether the professional sides in the Cymru Premier can continue playing

Top-level domestic football in Wales will cease immediately after its elite status was rescinded amid efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made by the National Sport Group (NSG) and affects the Cymru Premier, North and South divisions and the Welsh Premier Women's League.

A further decision will be made on the sides in the Cymru Premier that are fully professional.

The rescinding of the elite status level is for an indefinite time period.

The decision was made after Wales entered a tier four lockdown.

In the 'firebreak' lockdown in Wales in October and November, domestic professional sports teams were allowed to continue playing.

Former champions The New Saints are fully professional, while title holders Connah's Quay Nomads, Bala Town and Haverfordwest also met the criteria.

Welsh Premier Women's League (WPWL) organisers decided to postpone Port Talbot Town's home game against Abergavenny WFC over Covid-19 fears at the weekend.

The Cymru North and South were given elite status in November, while the top divisions were given permission to resume in August.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Jonathan Ford has warned football in Wales is battling a "dire situation" because of coronavirus.

Ford says the FAW is facing a "massive" financial loss as a result of the pandemic.