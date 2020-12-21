Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was among the six to test positive at Portman Road

Ipswich Town have called off two League One games after six members of staff tested positive for Covid-19, including manager Paul Lambert.

The Suffolk side were due to host Northampton Town at Portman Road on Saturday, 26 December.

They were then scheduled to travel to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, 29 December.

But they have now informed the English Football League that they will not be able to play either fixture.

Under EFL and government guidance, they must now go through a 10-day isolation period before a decision is made prior to their next scheduled game at Fleetwood on Saturday, 2 January.

Ipswich, sixth in the table, are the third League One side to call off games over Christmas.

Fifth-placed Peterborough United and 11th-placed Sunderland both called off their next three games following Covid-19 outbreaks.

League One 26 December postponements

Gillingham v Peterborough United, Ipswich Town v Northampton Town, Sunderland v Hull City

League One 29 December postponements

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland, Peterborough United v Charlton Athletic, AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town