Millwall v Watford

MillwallMillwall19:00WatfordWatford
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|25
|16
|5
|4
|35
|21
|14
|53
|2
|Swansea
|24
|13
|7
|4
|29
|13
|16
|46
|3
|Watford
|25
|13
|7
|5
|30
|18
|12
|46
|4
|Brentford
|23
|12
|8
|3
|37
|21
|16
|44
|5
|Reading
|25
|13
|5
|7
|37
|28
|9
|44
|6
|Bournemouth
|25
|11
|9
|5
|38
|21
|17
|42
|7
|Middlesbrough
|25
|11
|6
|8
|30
|21
|9
|39
|8
|Stoke
|26
|9
|10
|7
|31
|28
|3
|37
|9
|Blackburn
|25
|10
|6
|9
|40
|28
|12
|36
|10
|Bristol City
|24
|11
|3
|10
|25
|26
|-1
|36
|11
|Preston
|26
|11
|3
|12
|31
|33
|-2
|36
|12
|Barnsley
|25
|10
|4
|11
|27
|32
|-5
|34
|13
|Luton
|25
|9
|6
|10
|21
|27
|-6
|33
|14
|Huddersfield
|25
|9
|4
|12
|28
|35
|-7
|31
|15
|Cardiff
|24
|8
|5
|11
|30
|28
|2
|29
|16
|Millwall
|24
|6
|11
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|29
|17
|QPR
|25
|6
|9
|10
|23
|31
|-8
|27
|18
|Coventry
|24
|6
|8
|10
|22
|34
|-12
|26
|19
|Birmingham
|25
|6
|8
|11
|18
|30
|-12
|26
|20
|Nottm Forest
|25
|6
|7
|12
|20
|29
|-9
|25
|21
|Derby
|25
|6
|7
|12
|16
|25
|-9
|25
|22
|Rotherham
|22
|5
|5
|12
|23
|32
|-9
|20
|23
|Sheff Wed
|23
|6
|7
|10
|15
|23
|-8
|19
|24
|Wycombe
|23
|3
|6
|14
|16
|35
|-19
|15