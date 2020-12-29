Last updated on .From the section League Two

Mansfield said they would be unable to remove an inch of snow from the playing surface in time for Tuesday's 19:00 GMT kick-off

Tuesday's League Two game between Mansfield Town and Salford City has been postponed because of heavy snowfall in Nottinghamshire.

The pitch at the One Call Stadium was deemed unplayable following an inspection at 11:00 GMT.

Mansfield said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, they were unable to ask volunteers to help remove an inch of snow from the surface.

A new date is yet to be arranged for the fixture to be played.

The postponement is the 10th of Tuesday's round of English Football League games, but it is the first fixture to fall victim to the weather.

Millwall against Watford in the Championship, seven games in League One and Morecambe's trip to Bolton in League Two are all off because of coronavirus cases.