Stevenage v Cambridge United

Offside, Stevenage. Remeao Hutton tries a through ball, but Danny Newton is caught offside.
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1Cumming
- 12Hutton
- 15Vancooten
- 5Cuthbert
- 3Coker
- 27Aitchison
- 23Smith
- 19Read
- 26Pett
- 11Newton
- 7Carter
Substitutes
- 2Wildin
- 4Vincelot
- 6Prosser
- 10Marsh
- 13Johnson
- 17List
- 28Oteh
Cambridge
- 25Burton
- 2Knoyle
- 6Darling
- 5Taylor
- 11Dunk
- 7Hannant
- 19May
- 4Digby
- 3Iredale
- 10Mullin
- 20Ironside
Substitutes
- 1Mitov
- 16Cundy
- 17Davies
- 18El Mizouni
- 26Knibbs
- 27Worman
- 28Neal
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Jack Iredale (Cambridge United).
Arthur Read (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Coker (Stevenage).
Foul by Adam May (Cambridge United).
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Adam May (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Hannant.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Ben Coker.
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Remeao Hutton (Stevenage).
Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Carter (Stevenage).
Offside, Cambridge United. Greg Taylor tries a through ball, but Joe Ironside is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 1, Cambridge United 0. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Danny Newton (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Aitchison.
Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).
Jack Aitchison (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Remeao Hutton.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Newton.
Match report to follow.