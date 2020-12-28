Premier League
BurnleyBurnley18:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sheffield United' John Lundstram
Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram serves the second game of a three-match ban. He scored twice for the Blades in their 3-0 home win over Burnley last season.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are hopeful Dwight McNeil and Robbie Brady will be available after they missed Sunday's defeat at Leeds.

Matej Vydra, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are back in training but Clarets boss Sean Dyche has intimated the game will come too soon for them.

Sheffield United are assessing Oliver Burke and Oli McBurnie with respective back and shoulder issues.

John Lundstram remains suspended and joins fellow midfielder Sander Berge as certain absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United did not lack effort or application in their defeat by Everton but, yet again, that was not enough for them. They don't seem to be able to hurt teams.

Burnley are hardly full of goals either - along with the Blades they are the lowest scorers in the top flight, with eight apiece.

But Sean Dyche has found a way of getting results in recent weeks and they could easily have got something out of their last game, a 1-0 defeat by Leeds, too.

Like Dyche I was bemused by the decision to rule out Burnley's goal in that game. Clarets defender Ben Mee did absolutely nothing wrong.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Grammy-winning producer and Leicester fan Fraser T. Smith

Sheffield United are the only Premier League side still to keep a clean sheet

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Sheffield United took four points off the Clarets last term, winning at home and drawing at Turf Moor.
  • Burnley have lost just one of the past eight meetings in all competitions, winning four and drawing three.

Burnley

  • Burnley are unbeaten in three successive home league matches, having lost each of the previous four.
  • They are looking to record three successive home victories for the first time since October 2019.
  • The Clarets have scored just eight league goals this season, a league-low alongside opponents Sheffield United.
  • Burnley have lost their last league fixture in just one of the past seven calendar years.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United have two points after 15 league matches, equalling the joint-worst start to a season ever made by a club in England's top four leagues.
  • The Blades can equal QPR's Premier League record of 16 winless matches to start a season, set in 2012-13.
  • They ended last season with three defeats so will equal their top-flight club record winless run of 19 games should they fail to win.
  • They have lost nine of their past 10 league fixtures.
  • Both of the Blades' two points came against fellow bottom-five clubs.
  • They have lost just one of their last 12 away league games in Lancashire, winning four and drawing seven.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1595137201732
2Everton159242619729
3Leicester159152819928
4Man Utd148333023727
5Tottenham1575326151126
6Man City147522112926
7Aston Villa1381427131425
8Chelsea1574430171325
9Southampton157442519625
10West Ham156452321222
11Wolves156361520-521
12Leeds156272530-520
13Newcastle145361724-718
14Crystal Palace155371928-918
15Arsenal155281519-417
16Brighton152761824-613
17Burnley14347820-1213
18Fulham152581323-1011
19West Brom151591130-198
20Sheff Utd150213826-182
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport