Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton's Adam Lallana is yet to score in 13 Premier League appearances since joining over the summer

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion will again be without Tariq Lamptey as he struggles with an ongoing hamstring issue.

Adam Lallana was substituted at West Ham with a groin injury and is being assessed, along with Aaron Connolly.

Arsenal youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli could make their second starts of the season after impressing on Boxing Day.

Thomas Partey remains sidelined, while Gabriel is self-isolating due to coronavirus tracing.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton are this season's draw specialists with seven so far, and four of them have come in their past six games.

The Seagulls are playing some nice football, but they don't score enough goals. That's why they are in trouble at the bottom of the table.

Arsenal are only one place above them, in 15th, but I'm expecting their win over Chelsea to be the start of a good run for the Gunners. They should have some belief back now, for starters.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Grammy-winning producer and Leicester fan Fraser T. Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten in the past five league contests, winning three times and drawing twice.

The Seagulls won 2-1 in both games last term to complete a first-ever league double over Arsenal.

The Gunners have not won a league match at Brighton since a 1-0 triumph in April 1981.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won just once in 13 league fixtures, drawing seven and losing on five occasions.

Seventeen points from 15 games represents Brighton's worst start to a Premier League season.

Their sole home win in 16 league matches in 2020 was June's 2-1 victory over Arsenal. They have drawn eight times and suffered seven defeats.

Albion are unbeaten in six matches against fellow sides currently in the bottom half of the table, winning once and drawing five of their games.

Brighton have lost their final game of a calendar year just once in seven seasons.

Arsenal