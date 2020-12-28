Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aged 23 years and 56 days, Marcus Rashford is the third-youngest Manchester United player to reach 50 Premier League goals, after Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will assess the fitness of Marcus Rashford, who sustained a shoulder injury in the draw at Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Daniel James picked up a knock at the King Power Stadium, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof remain out.

Wolves have no new injury concerns for the trip to Old Trafford, with some rotation expected.

Raul Jimenez, Willy Boly, Leander Dendoncker and Jonny are still unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There is nothing wrong with Manchester United going forward but they were poor at the back against Leicester, which is why they didn't win that game.

Wolves have the opposite problem, because they don't have much of a cutting edge. I'm expecting this to be a tight game, but United should make their attacking quality count, eventually.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Grammy-winning producer and Leicester fan Fraser T. Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in nine home league meetings, winning six and drawing three.

They have not conceded at Old Trafford in this fixture since a 1-0 defeat in February 1980.

Wolves are yet to lose against United since returning to the Premier League in 2018.

Manchester United

United are unbeaten in three home games, winning two, following a six-game winless run at Old Trafford.

The Reds scored as many goals in their 6-2 win against Leeds United in their last home game as their previous eight league matches at Old Trafford combined.

They have not lost their final league game of the calendar year in eight seasons, winning five and drawing three.

United could concede two goals in four successive matches for only the second time in Premier League history. Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 31 goals in 28 Premier League appearances, scoring 18 and setting up 13.

Edinson Cavani has scored three goals and assisted two in seven appearances as a substitute in the Premier League.

Wolves