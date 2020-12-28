Southampton v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Defender Jannik Vestergaard has started 12 of Southampton's 15 Premier League matches this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard could be out for up to four weeks with a knee injury.

Oriol Romeu is available having missed Saints' Boxing Day draw with Fulham due to suspension.

West Ham may make changes after manager David Moyes admitted he got his team selection wrong against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Forward Michail Antonio has returned to training following a hamstring problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton were a bit subdued in their draw with Fulham, but they were missing some key men in Oriol Romeu, Jannik Vestergaard and Danny Ings.

I was a little bit surprised by the West Ham team that David Moyes put out against Brighton, and they didn't start well either.

The Hammers still got something out of that game, but I think they will find things a lot harder against Saints.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won the last five Premier League matches against West Ham.

Southampton have lost the last two home Premier League games, matching their total number of defeats from the previous 15 meetings.

Southampton

Three of Southampton's four Premier League defeats this year have come at home.

Southampton have failed to win their last game of the calendar year for nine consecutive seasons.

Saints have kept seven clean sheets in their 16 Premier League home games.

They could go three league games without scoring for the first time since 2018 under Mark Hughes.

