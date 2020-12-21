Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Striker Leigh Griffiths says Celtic must win their next three games - against Ross County, Hamilton and Dundee United - to revive their title hopes before the new year derby against Rangers at Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

Jamie Carragher is convinced his fellow Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will guide Rangers to the title this season and insists Celtic have "absolutely no chance" of catching the Ibrox side. (Open Goal) external-link

Rangers have a "complete player" in Cedric Itten, says the Swiss striker's former mentor at Basel, Thomas Haeberli. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone trio Callum Booth, Liam Craig and Chris Kane have agreed contract extensions to the end of the season. (Courier) external-link

Celtic's planned trip to Dubai for a winter training camp next month is in doubt due to tightened lockdown restrictions implemented by the Scottish government. (Sun) external-link

There is "more to come" from Aberdeen this season as they have yet to hit their peak, says Welsh winger Ryan Hedges. (Press & Journal) external-link