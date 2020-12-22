Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic striker Patryk Klimala and Rangers defender Filip Helander are from EU countries Poland and Sweden respectively

Scottish clubs can sign players from the European Union as normal in the January transfer window after the Home Office agreed to delay new rules.

With the Brexit transition period to end on 31 December, it was thought the points system adopted by the English FA would be introduced in Scotland.

That would have made it harder for uncapped players to move to the SPFL.

But a request from Scottish football's joint response group for the new rules to be put on hold has been accepted.