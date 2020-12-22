Covid-19: Truro City's FA Trophy tie with Oxford City in doubt after positive test
Truro City's FA Trophy third round tie with Oxford City on Wednesday is in doubt after one of the club's players tested positive for Covid-19.
The White Tigers beat Concord Rangers 2-1 on Saturday to reach the third round of the FA Trophy for the first time in the club's history.
Truro are awaiting FA confirmation over the postponement of the tie.
"We have been advised that several of the players will have to self-isolate," a club statement read.