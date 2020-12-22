Last updated on .From the section Football

Fifa has lodged a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter over the finances of a museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

The charge relates to the involvement of Blatter and other former officials in the Fifa museum project.

It is the latest allegation of financial impropriety against Blatter, who resigned from his post as president in 2015 amid a corruption scandal.

The 84-year-old has always denied any wrongdoing.

Fifa, football's world governing body, say Blatter's previous administration used around £118m to renovate "a building that the organisation doesn't own", while also "locking itself into a long-term rental agreement on unfavourable terms".

In a statement, the organisation added: "Following a detailed review of historic facts and circumstances concerning the construction and on-going operational costs of the Fifa museum, Fifa has become aware of many serious irregularities regarding this project, which raise strong suspicions of criminal misconduct on the part of various different officials and companies associated with the matter."

