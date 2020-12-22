Covid-19 could have 'massive impact', says Haverfordwest chairman Rob Edwards

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison believes Covid-19 could make it hard to complete the 2020-21 Cymru Premier season.

Top-level domestic football in Wales has been halted after the country moved into a tier-four lockdown.

Morrison, whose side won the title after last season was curtailed because of coronavirus, says this campaign may not go the distance either.

"It's becoming more difficult," the former Manchester City defender said.

"I think the first cut-off is the 22 games and then we go to the split. At this moment it looks like it could be in danger, but I firmly see the 22 games being played, then reassess it when the vaccine kicks in and everything looks a bit brighter.

"Perhaps we will be able to complete the full 32 games."

The Cymru Premier season started in September after being granted elite athletic status.

During the firebreak lockdown in Wales in October and November, domestic professional sports teams were allowed to continue playing.

Nomads, The New Saints, Bala Town and Haverfordwest County were the four clubs who met the criteria to play in that period, but the entire division has been halted this time around.

"It's really frustrating because we have seen that other leagues are continuing," Morrison added.

"I spoke with a Conference North manager this morning who is preparing as normal for the weekend, so that is obviously frustrating. But it's our guidance and we have to adhere to it.

"There's no anger because we all know the position we are in. We just have to accept it and wait for the time that we get the okay to go again."

Andy Morrison's Connah's Quay won the Cymru Premier for the first time last season

Aberystwyth Town chairman Donald Kane believes the decision to put the Cymru Premier on hold was inevitable.

"I think the writing was on the wall - everywhere you are reading now about this new strain," he said.

"We have four professional teams in the league, but in the end we have got eight others where the players have been in close contact with people at work, then you are travelling to and from different parts of the country. I genuinely think we are lucky to have got this far."

A Cymru Premier statement said no clubs will play for a minimum of three weeks.

Kane, whose team are currently bottom of the table, believes there is unlikely to be any Cymru Premier football action before March as players will need to be given time to rebuild fitness after a lay-off.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Jonathan Ford said in October the game in Wales was battling a "dire situation" because of Covid-19.

Kane said Aberystwyth always budget for "the worst-case scenario" - relegation - but that they could not have anticipated the financial challenges brought by the pandemic.

Aberystwyth Town beat Flint Town United 3-1 in September

"We will get through to the end of the season come what may, but it's what the situation is at the start of next season," he said.

"We can't turn round to someone advertising at the ground and who has advertised at the ground for a long time and say 'where's our money?'.

"We had hospitality booked in, sponsorship booked in, other things booked in. That's just stopped.

"Thankfully we have had money from the FAW and the National Lottery. The lottery money has been a godsend."

Flint Town United spokesperson Nigel Sheen says while the club back the latest lockdown rules, they are desperate for fans to return.

"It's not just the gate receipts, it's the money we take in the bar and the social club that's all gone as well," he said.

"We have had some subsidies - the last was via the National Lottery. All that helps, but it's not a great situation. The sooner we can get fans back, the better. It is a struggle."

Connah's Quay's Champions League involvement this season boosted their income, but Morrison says they too have faced financial challenges.

"It's been a real strain so far on our owner, Gary Dewhurst, who has had to make ends meet," he said.

"Whichever way you look at it, it's been a huge challenge for every club to get this far. So many clubs have made so many sacrifices.

"I can't tell you the work volunteers have to put in on a matchday to actually stage games, to fulfil the protocols to get the games on.

"Everybody has mucked in. Everybody has made a huge effort. It's difficult, but we're all trying to find a way to get through."