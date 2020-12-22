Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Defender Arna Sif Asgrimsdottir is captain of Icelandic top-flight club Thor/KA

Glasgow City have continued their recruitment drive with the signing of Iceland defender Arna Sif Asgrimsdottir on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old captains top-flight side Thor/KA in her homeland and has also played in Sweden and Italy.

Asgrimsdottir joins recent signings Priscila Chinchilla, Cailin Michie and Niamh Farrelly at Scott Booth's side.

"She is a top-class defender who brings fantastic experience to our backline," said Booth.

"She is a leader and her ability in the air will be welcomed in defence as well as in the opposition box."