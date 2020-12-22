Glasgow City: Iceland defender Arna Sif Asgrimsdottir signs on loan
Glasgow City have continued their recruitment drive with the signing of Iceland defender Arna Sif Asgrimsdottir on loan for the rest of the season.
The 28-year-old captains top-flight side Thor/KA in her homeland and has also played in Sweden and Italy.
Asgrimsdottir joins recent signings Priscila Chinchilla, Cailin Michie and Niamh Farrelly at Scott Booth's side.
"She is a top-class defender who brings fantastic experience to our backline," said Booth.
"She is a leader and her ability in the air will be welcomed in defence as well as in the opposition box."