Irish Premiership: Goalkeeper Aaron McCarey joins Cliftonville
Cliftonville have signed former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Republic of Ireland youth goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.
McCarey was released by Dundalk after the Lilywhites' victory in the FAI Cup final in December.
The 28-year-old had loan spells with Telford, Walsall, York City, Portsmouth and Bury while on the books with Wolves.
He had a stint at Warrenpoint Town before joining Dundalk and featured in this season's Europa League.
McCarey represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level and was selected in senior squads by both Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O'Neill.