Ross Stewart knocked in his sixth goal of the season when Ross County won 2-0 at Celtic Park in the League Cup at the end of last month

John Hughes admits he is happy to let Ross Stewart run down his contract because it means the striker will still be leading Ross County's survival bid.

New County manager Hughes, named Stuart Kettlewell's replacement on Monday, has been assured he does not need to sell.

And he wants Stewart - free to talk to clubs in January - to help spark a revival at the club four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

"You can never question his attitude and commitment," said Hughes.

"I've spoken to him, he's easy with it. I said to him I had the same situation as with Graeme Shinnie at Inverness when he signed a pre-contract with Aberdeen and stayed until the end of the season and was absolutely outstanding.

"One thing the chairman said to me is we don't have to sell. So we're leaning more towards him still being here until the summer.

"Can we afford to lose a player like Ross given the position we're in? Right at this moment, no. I have to be honest and say that but sometimes the business side takes over.

"I'm just in the door. I'd be delighted to keep him but I don't even know if there's been a bid put in, it's all just speculation."

Hughes wants to instil a "siege mentality" at the Dingwall club, who sacked Kettlewell after defeat to fellow strugglers Hamilton Academical on Saturday made it 10 league games without a win.

After more than three years out of management, former Inverness Caley Thistle boss Hughes makes his return against Celtic on Wednesday.

"I've come in looking for faults and there's nothing there," the 57-year-old added. "That's all down to Stuart and the coaching staff left behind.

"It's great to be back and I'm looking forward to the challenge. I'm under no illusions about how hard it is going to be.

"I'm seeing quality on the training pitch. They're honest, authentic and hard working. You feel for them because of the position we are in but we only have ourselves to blame.

"The reason for that is the two goals - we can't score and we can't keep it out. That's self-explanatory, what we've been working on."