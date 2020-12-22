Last updated on .From the section Football

Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign Jack Grealish, 25, with Aston Villa braced for bids for their England midfielder. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are hopeful they can beat the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signature of Austrian defender David Alaba, 28, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich next summer. (Mirror) external-link

But Liverpool and Chelsea are also both eyeing a deal for Alaba, as they attempt to bolster their defences. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United and Liverpool are among a number of clubs to express an interest in Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, 20, with the Bundesliga club lowering their asking price from £40m to £25m for the Turkey international. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are looking at a move for Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, in the January transfer window. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness) external-link

Liverpool are certain to offer their Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 28, an increase on his £200,00-per-week contract to fend of interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain. (Goal) external-link

West Ham, Leicester City and several other Premier League clubs are interested in signing Burnley and England defender James Tarkowski, 29, in January. (Eurosport) external-link

Leeds United are interested in Spain winger Adama Traore, 24, with his future at Wolves in doubt due to lack of playing time. (90 min) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen have approached Manchester United about signing English full-back Brandon Williams, 20, on a permanent deal. (Sky Germany via Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal's players will face 25% pay cuts if they are relegated from the Premier League. The reduction would knock £37.5m off their annual wage bill. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre says the club need to strengthen in attack and named Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 23, among the players he admires. The 45-year-old has also promised to re-sign Neymar and give free pizzas and tattoos to club. (90 min) external-link

Everton assistant Davide Ancelotti says England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 23, shares a special ability with Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, 35. (Talksport) external-link

Liverpool have had a bid accepted by Birmingham City for England youth international Calum Scanlon. The 15-year-old plays on the left side of defence or in midfield. (Times -subscription required) external-link

Liverpool have now banked the full £142m fee from Barcelona's purchase of Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 28, in 2018. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has permanently promoted Romania youth international, Catalin Cirjan,18, into his first-team squad. (Metro) external-link