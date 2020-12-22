Transfer rumours: Grealish, Alaba, Eriksen, Salah, Tarkowski
Last updated on .From the section Football
Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign Jack Grealish, 25, with Aston Villa braced for bids for their England midfielder. (Mirror)
Manchester United are hopeful they can beat the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signature of Austrian defender David Alaba, 28, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich next summer. (Mirror)
But Liverpool and Chelsea are also both eyeing a deal for Alaba, as they attempt to bolster their defences. (Sun)
Manchester United and Liverpool are among a number of clubs to express an interest in Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, 20, with the Bundesliga club lowering their asking price from £40m to £25m for the Turkey international. (Mail)
Arsenal are looking at a move for Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, in the January transfer window. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness)
Liverpool are certain to offer their Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 28, an increase on his £200,00-per-week contract to fend of interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain. (Goal)
West Ham, Leicester City and several other Premier League clubs are interested in signing Burnley and England defender James Tarkowski, 29, in January. (Eurosport)
Leeds United are interested in Spain winger Adama Traore, 24, with his future at Wolves in doubt due to lack of playing time. (90 min)
Bayer Leverkusen have approached Manchester United about signing English full-back Brandon Williams, 20, on a permanent deal. (Sky Germany via Sky Sports)
Arsenal's players will face 25% pay cuts if they are relegated from the Premier League. The reduction would knock £37.5m off their annual wage bill. (Mail)
Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre says the club need to strengthen in attack and named Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 23, among the players he admires. The 45-year-old has also promised to re-sign Neymar and give free pizzas and tattoos to club. (90 min)
Everton assistant Davide Ancelotti says England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 23, shares a special ability with Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, 35. (Talksport)
Liverpool have had a bid accepted by Birmingham City for England youth international Calum Scanlon. The 15-year-old plays on the left side of defence or in midfield. (Times -subscription required)
Liverpool have now banked the full £142m fee from Barcelona's purchase of Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 28, in 2018. (Liverpool Echo)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has permanently promoted Romania youth international, Catalin Cirjan,18, into his first-team squad. (Metro)
- MOTD Top 10: Who are the greatest Premier League captains?
- Radio 1's Festive Live Lounge: The best Christmas songs performed by the biggest artists