Lucy Bronze (England), Caroline Weir (Scotland), Rachel Furness (Northern Ireland) and Sophie Ingle (Wales) are all hoping to be selected in the 18-player squad

It is seven months until the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the as-yet unnamed Team GB women's football manager has a tough task to select an 18-player squad from four nations.

Players from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be hoping to make the cut.

The competition - hosted by 2011 World Cup winners Japan - will see 12 nations battle it out for gold in Tokyo.

England manager Phil Neville said in September "it is still a massive ambition" of his to lead Team GB but an announcement is not expected until the new year external-link .

