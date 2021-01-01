Women's football: Who makes your Team GB starting XI?

Lucy Bronze (England), Caroline Weir (Scotland), Rachel Furness (Northern Ireland), Sophie Ingle (Wales)
Lucy Bronze (England), Caroline Weir (Scotland), Rachel Furness (Northern Ireland) and Sophie Ingle (Wales) are all hoping to be selected in the 18-player squad

It is seven months until the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the as-yet unnamed Team GB women's football manager has a tough task to select an 18-player squad from four nations.

Players from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be hoping to make the cut.

The competition - hosted by 2011 World Cup winners Japan - will see 12 nations battle it out for gold in Tokyo.

England manager Phil Neville said in September "it is still a massive ambition" of his to lead Team GB but an announcement is not expected until the new yearexternal-link.

So, based on current form, who would make your Team GB starting XI? Select from the list below and let us know in the comments who else makes your squad.

Pick your Team GB squad

Pick your 18-player Team GB squad for the Olympic Games and share with your friends.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • It's obvious the BBC should have a different section for women's and men's football.

  • Good start to the New Year by the BBC. Already pushing the radical feminist movement. I am very supportive of equality and of women's football but it should be on a separate women's forum. Already the comments here are dismissive and derogatory. Surely even the the far reaching liberal left at the BBC recognise the are pushing muck up a hill. I guarantee the moderators will be busy.

    • Windows 10 is Awful replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Wow, the BBC has actually allowed comments on here. I thought 2020 was a weird year.

  • I'll delay my selection until I see who Karen Carney picks. Should gain some invaluable insight.

  • What happened to genuine women's football teams like Doncaster Belles (if they still exist, they won't be called that any more) and Arsenal Ladies (I think they do but suspect they have changed the Ladies) as opposed to creations of Manchester, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs PR departments?

    • MarkMitchell replied:
      Yes, they do, largely. Arsenal is still a top team, but I understand your point about some of the rest. Doncaster Belles have slipped down the divisions, as have Southampton Ladies and Millwall. It's a sign of the times, just like Lichfield and, hot on their heels now, Richmond, in the rugby union. Sad, but understandable, as they just don't have the funds and facilities of the big clubs.

  • Where is the Welsh National Olympic Team? Wales Scotland and Northern I
    Ireland should not touch this with a barge pole.

  • Usual narrative from the BBC

    NO ONE IS INTERESTED

  • Dear Phil and Gareth. Would you be so kind as to swap places? Go on, try it and see.

  • Surprised the BBC is allowing comments here. They stopped have your says on women's football some time ago, because the opinions expressed tended not to fit the narrative they push: that it's all a wonder to behold.

  • Gone for a 4-1-2-1-2 formation as it looks pretty on the screen.

  • Cue all the sexist remarks.
    The BBC aren't pushing womens football they are reporting on it like they do with the mens except much much less coverage.
    There must be a dozen or more articles EVERY day on mens football so the occasional one on the womens game it's a problem for me.
    Nor should it be for anyone. If you don't like, don't read.
    Simples.

    • dogeared replied:
      No problem - just have it in a different section. Simples.

  • How popular is women’s football? Does it deserve on merit to feature more prominently that football from other men’s leagues? Unfortunately it is popularity contest, or at least it should be. The same is true for some, not all, of the female pundits. The analysis and insight offered has suffered in order meet a quota.

    • mark replied:
      If it means Glen Hoddle having to retire from punditry im all for a quota.

  • Where’s Eni Aluko in this list? Absolutely disgusting

  • Who really cares womens football is irrelevant stop pushing it on us BBC..

    • McGrory replied:
      We are paying for this drivel

  • Who are these people?

  • Why is there so little diversity in women’s football. Should we not be addressing how very few BAME players there are and also encouraging any gay players to come out. The racism must be extreme because there are hardly any black players Are they being discouraged. This under representation must be addressed.

  • I thought I would give this a go with an open mind.Sadly, I have not heard of any of the goal keepers nor midfielders. 3 of the defenders I had heard of but they are all English and that would no doubt upset the other nations. I also only knew of 3 of the attackers (2 English and one Welsh). I see you are so short of names, you have Kirsty McGuiness of Northern Ireland down twice. I decided not to

  • And the virtue signalling continues into 2021. When was the last time you did an article of League 1 and 2?What about the championship? Who took the decision at the BBC to promote this at the expense of the EFL and lower league football? To those who say anyone moaning about the WSL is a sexist pig, it’s this last question which highlights our hostility - the promotion at the expense of our teams.

    • Gwent lad replied:
      The bbc will be relentless pal , I’ll be pulling my funding as soon as it’s not illegal due to their constant peddling of a PC agenda and wokeness in the way they approach everything . The game of monkey tennis is just the top of the iceberg. As a watcher of live football for c 30 years would much rather insight into the lower tiers of our great pyramid ( where clubs get better gates than the WSL)

