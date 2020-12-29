Newcastle United v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has faced criticism over his tactics in recent weeks

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United have no new injury concerns although Jonjo Shelvey and Ryan Fraser are still sidelined.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles continue to recover from coronavirus but Martin Dubravka could return against Leicester City.

Liverpool face another defensive reshuffle after Joel Matip sustained an abductor injury against West Bromwich Albion.

Thiago is nearing a return from a knee injury but is unlikely to be risked.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have not had a great week but that won't change their game plan against Liverpool, which will be to make it as difficult as possible for them - like West Brom did, really.

Liverpool got through the Baggies defence once early on and are usually relentless until the game is done and dusted, but they did not do enough in the second half to make the points safe.

I can't see that happening again at St James' Park.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle United could lose six consecutive top-flight games against Liverpool for the first time. It would also be the first time Liverpool have won three top-flight matches in a row at St James' Park.

Newcastle have lost a club record 77 top-flight fixtures against Liverpool.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are without a clean sheet in 11 Premier League home games, conceding 22 goals since their 3-0 win against Sheffield United in June.

The Magpies have won only three of their seven home league matches, drawing one and losing three.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four Premier League home fixtures against the reigning champions.

They have won just two of their final fixtures of a calendar year in 17 attempts - against Everton in 2014 and in a Championship match versus Nottingham Forest in 2016.

Callum Wilson's eight Premier League goals have all come in the second half of matches. He is one short of 50 top-flight goals.

Dwight Gayle has scored five goals in seven Premier League appearances versus Liverpool.

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has failed to score in his last 42 Premier League games,

Liverpool