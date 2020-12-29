Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has a hamstring injury and will miss out

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will be absent with a hamstring injury that will also keep him out of Spurs' new year fixtures.

Gareth Bale, who has made just one Premier League start, is a doubt due to a minor calf strain.

Loanee Mario Lemina is available for Fulham having been ineligible against Southampton last time out.

Terence Kongolo's ankle injury will be assessed but Kenny Tete is expected to be available.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham are not on a great run but I see it as a blip rather than the start of a slide away from the top end of the table.

I'm expecting them to get the better of Fulham anyhow. Scott Parker's side have improved a lot, especially at the back, but they still can't win games - which is why they are still in the bottom three.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Grammy-winning producer and Leicester fan Fraser T. Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won 10 of the last 11 Premier League games against Fulham.

Fulham haven't scored more than once in any of the last 13 league meetings.

The Cottagers have won only three of their 36 away league fixtures against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are winless in four league matches, their worst run since a similar four-game spell between February and June.

Spurs have dropped a league-high nine points due to goals conceded in the last 10 minutes of matches.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League London derbies, winning three and drawing four.

They have had just 22 shots in the second half of their last seven Premier League matches.

Spurs have lost their final league game in just one of the last 11 calendar years.

Only four of Spurs' Premier League goals this season have not involved Harry Kane or Son Heung-min.

Son is one goal short of 100 for Spurs in all competitions.

Fulham